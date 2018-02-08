Mark Hunt Blasts UFC For Welcoming Back ‘Cheating Bum’ Brock Lesnar

Mark Hunt isn’t too happy with hearing Brock Lesnar’s name out of Dana White’s mouth.

Every year, there seems to be speculation on the mixed martial arts return of Brock Lesnar. The WWE Universal champion always beats to his own drum. Despite being under a WWE contract, Lesnar was allowed to compete at UFC 200 back in July 2016.

Lesnar was initially awarded with a unanimous decision victory over Mark Hunt. The result was changed to a no contest when Lesnar flunked both samples of his drug test. Hunt then sued Lesnar, White, and the UFC.

Potential Return?

During a recent appearance on UFC Tonight, White was asked if a UFC return for Lesnar was possible. White said, “Anything is possible.” It didn’t take long for Hunt to respond during an interview with Submission Radio (via MMAMania.com):

“He shouldn’t be fighting, he’s just a cheater. It just goes to show the credibility when a guy like Brock Lesnar’s coming back, so it’s all about money. You don’t really care about the fighters at all. We’re setting a bad example. It’s pathetic, that’s all I can say. He’s a bum.”

You can check out the full interview below: