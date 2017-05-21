Mark Hunt on UFC Lawsuit: ‘This Sh*t is Going All The Way’

Mark Hunt isn’t letting up on his fight against performance enhancing drug (PED) use in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Hunt was last seen competing at UFC 209 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada back in March. He was finished in the third round against Alistair Overeem. It was “Super Samoan’s” first bout under the UFC since filing a lawsuit against the promotion.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Hunt said he doesn’t want fighters caught with PEDs to be paid (via Flo Combat):

“Like I said, this s*** is going all the way. These guys are gonna have to make this right, and not just with me, but with every fighter’s contract. I want the Mark Hunt clause put in their contract. I want every fighter’s contract to put in — if you are juicing, all their money should go to the other guy. If you’re both juicing, none of you guys should get money.”

Hunt went on to compare fighters knowingly using steroids to robbing a bank.

“People say, well why don’t you take 80 percent, blah blah blah? I say, okay, so me losing my life is 80 percent worth? No. They shouldn’t get anything. Cheaters don’t deserve any sort of money. He knew. These guys that cheat know that they’re gonna get into a fight three or four months down the track, so they premeditatedly know that they’re gonna fight, so they cheat. So it’s like someone trying to rob a bank. They’re planning it out, they premeditate, they go rob the bank and they get the money. It’s like what these juice heads are doing with fighting.”