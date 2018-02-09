Mark Hunt Plans to Fight Elsewhere Once UFC Contract is up

Don’t expect Mark Hunt to re-sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) once his contract is up.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 10), Hunt will do battle with Curtis Blaydes. The heavyweight clash will serve as UFC 221’s co-main event. The action will be held in Perth, Australia.

It’s no secret that Hunt has butted heads with the UFC several times. He is suing the promotion, its president Dana White, and Brock Lesnar over the UFC 200 fiasco. Lesnar was popped for banned substances after his bout with Hunt.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Hunt didn’t appear to soften his stance on the situation:

“I get reminded all the time I am the oldest fighter in the universe. I’ve got three fights left with the UFC, because I haven’t had a good run with a lot of things that’s happened with them. Everyone knows I’m in court about having to get an even playing field. They called me a whiny bitch, but they can all get (expletive). I survived the era of PRIDE, where everyone knowingly juices. I’m here now and they’re trying to make it even.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t plan to retire as a UFC fighter.

“After the three fights with the UFC, I’d like to fight globally three more times and then retire. Hang it up. I want to go out there in my best shape ever and compete. I feel like I can compete still with these young guys, even though they’re half my age.”

Tell us what you’re thinking in the comments below. Where do you think Hunt will end up next?