Mark Hunt Putting Legal Distractions Aside For Bout With Derrick Lewis

Mark Hunt is solely focused on throwing down with Derrick Lewis this Saturday night (June 10).

“Super Samoan” is prepared to do battle with “The Black Beast” inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The heavyweight clash will headline UFC Fight Night 110. The main card airs live on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Hunt said for this fight he’s pushing his legal distractions with the UFC to the side:

“That’s the best place in the world, in the Octagon. There’s no charges, no court battle. It’s just mano a mano.”

Hunt said it comes down to who will be able to best their opposition, which makes fighting so beautiful.

“There are two guys trying to get that win and trying to move ahead in the rankings of the heavyweight division. That’s all there is. You can forget about everything. (It’s) just pure, plain and simple fighting. That’s the best part about it. Best part about it.”