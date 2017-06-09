Mark Hunt Says UFC Auckland Could be His Last Fight in New Zealand

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Mark Hunt
Mark Hunt realizes he can’t keep competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) forever.

Tomorrow night (June 10), Hunt will be fighting in Auckland, New Zealand. It may be his last bout in the country. At the age of 43, Hunt’s career is much closer to its end than its beginning.

“Super Samoan” told UFC.com that his fight with Derrick Lewis may be his last in New Zealand:

“This might be one of my last fights in New Zealand. It might be my last fight. At the end of the day, I’m not going to let anyone tell me it’s my time to go; I’ll leave on my terms and when I’m ready.”

Despite nearing the conclusion of his career, Hunt still loves fighting and is enjoying every moment of it until the end.

“There is no feeling like fighting. The ups and the downs – the mind strain, the body strain. Those physical and mental strains of fighting, nothing comes close to it because it’s pretty raw. I still love fighting.”

UFC Fight Night 110 will be held inside the Spark Arena. The main card airs live on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The co-main event features a middleweight scrap between Derek Brunson and Daniel Kelly.

