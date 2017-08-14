Mark Hunt Says Werdum is Too Busy Getting a Manicure to Fight Him

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Mark Hunt
Image Credit: Getty Images

Mark Hunt isn’t thrilled about not getting a rematch with Fabricio Werdum.

Back in Nov. 2014, Werdum took on the “Super Samoan” for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. Hunt had some early success, but fell to a knee followed by ground-and-pound in the second round.

Since that time, Hunt has gone 3-2, 1 NC while Werdum has gone 2-2. Hunt was hoping to get “Vai Cavalo” for his next fight, but will settle for Marcin Tybura. He went on to rip Werdum in an Instagram post:

“Nov. 19, fight (night) Sydney tried getting someone in the top five but everyone is busy. (I) had asked for Werdum for Japan and also for Sydney, but he is getting a manicure. So it’s party time Tybura.”

Mark Hunt

