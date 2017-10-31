Mark Hunt Still Confused at Being Pulled From UFC Sydney Bout

Despite claiming to have been cleared to fight by professionals, Mark Hunt still finds himself without ample explanations from the UFC

Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White penned an open letter to Hunt via The Daily Telegraph, seemingly in an attempt to elucidate his perspective:

“My team contacted his management within the first week of learning about these symptoms and offered to fly him to Las Vegas first class to visit the Lou Ruvo Brain Center — which is the best in the world for brain research — to get more tests done,” White wrote. “And you know what? He absolutely refused.”

“How can I put a guy with these symptoms he said he’s experiencing immediately back in the Octagon without additional tests? I definitely wasn’t going to do that. So I did the only thing I could do — which is to pull him off an event that would have him fighting just nine weeks after writing his piece so he can have the proper time to see a specialist.”

Hunt reacted to the situation on The MMA Hour, claiming that White’s offer was unnecessary as he had already undergone sufficient testing in Australia:

“I did do it in Australia and they still pulled me from the card,” Hunt said. “They didn’t use the doctors’ results that they got. They still pulled me. They didn’t listen to the doctors’ reports… Why should I have to fly all the way out to Las Vegas for? Why?”

Having been tested by doctors in Australia, Hunt is still confused as to why he was removed from his fight with Tybura.

“As soon as we pinpoint what the issue is, we can fix it,” Hunt said. “I’m willing to take more tests. You tell me what I need to do. They’re not saying exactly what’s wrong with me, why they pulled me.”

At this point, the heavyweight is just eager to finish his UFC contract and “move on.”

“If there’s things they want me to do to compete, then fine,” Hunt said. “I’ll do that. I need to do these three fights and move on… I’m still waiting for what they want me to do. I’m still waiting to hear what it is that I need to do to fix this”