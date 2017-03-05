Mark Hunt Suffers Broken Tibia in UFC 209 Loss to Overeem

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
Mark Hunt
Image Credit: Getty Images

Saturday night at UFC 209 in Las Vegas, things just didn’t go Mark Hunt’s way. Tenderized by former UFC title challenger Alistair Overeem, then finished off with some brutal knees, it was a short night for The Super Samoan.

Worse, it now appears that Hunt suffered a broken tibia in his right leg during the fight. Hunt posted the news to his official instagram account, staying positive and reassuring fans that he’d be back. It’s unclear when during the bout the injury occurred, though an early leg kick from Hunt did open up a cut on his leg that bled throughout the remainder of the fight.

It’s certainly a setback for the 42-year old Hunt, who remains a popular figure in the UFC heavyweight landscape. At odds with the promotion over a lawsuit he launched following his UFC 200 loss to Brock Lesnar, who was later found to have failed multiple drug screenings, it’s unclear when he might return to the cage. In the weeks leading up to UFC 209, Hunt made it clear that he felt pressured into accepting the Overeem match, which marked his fourth straight bout against a fighter linked with banned substances.

