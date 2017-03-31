Mark Hunt Shows off Samurai-Style Chest Tattoo on Social Media

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt took to Instagram to show off the interesting ink work, which is “nearly done” according to “Super Samoan”.

Hunt claimed that the artwork was scheduled over 10 hours to complete.

According to Hunt, there is sentiment behind the artwork. Speaking to fans via an online Q&A session, the New-Zealand born fighter claims he has an affinity with Japan and has “the samurai spirit” which inspired the tattoo, which is called “Fallen Samurai”:

Nearly done ✅💪💪💪💪💪 @monarchtatsupplies @chris_showstoppr

A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on

Hunt also confirmed that he was looking forward to fighting the rank-rising Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 110 in Auckland on June 10. The Australian based 43-year-old also disclosed the injuries he suffered as a result of a defeat against Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 earlier this month:

“As you can see, I’ve still got a couple of injuries, my leg, my ribs are still broke from that steroid user,” Hunt said.

Hunt also took a shot at Overeem, who he referred to as a “steroid user”. Lewis, however, will present a cleaner fight in the Kiwi’s eyes:

“So I’m off to camp on Sunday, I’ve got Derrick Lewis in New Zealand. It’ll be a good fight, Derrick.

“I don’t think he’s cheating, he’s got a similar background to me and he called me out. So it’ll be a good scrap.”

