Mark Hunt Claims UFC “Forced” Him to Fight Alistair Overeem

Mark Hunt’s claims that his upcoming, UFC 209 fight with Alistair Overeem was not his choice is bound to cause a stir in the MMA world.

According to Hunt, the UFC notified him that he would breach his contract if he didn’t accept the match-up. “Super Samoan” recently went public regarding his decision to sue the UFC for “racketeering, fraud and negligence” over Brock Lesnar’s failure to pass a drug test following their UFC 200 fight. Hunt and Overeem will meet on March 4, in what promises to be an exciting rematch between the two veterans.

Hunt recently spoke to MMA Fighting to publicize his allegations:

“They [UFC] put me in a position, like well what am I supposed to do? They forced this fight on me, pretty much.”

Hunt also claims that he has been prevented from jumping ship to an alternative promotion:

“I couldn’t go anywhere else. That’s the position right now it is. If I couldn’t work anywhere else and I’m still trying to get my fair deal in this thing, what am I supposed to do? If they’re going to let me go, let me go. At least I can go work somewhere else. I’ve gotta look after my family and my commitments as well. And they can’t just sit me at the back of the bus without having any work. You can’t do that.”

Hunt has fought Overeem in the past, but is mindful of the Dutchman’s history in failing drug tests:

“I don’t make these choices. I don’t ask to fight anybody. All I ask is to fight the best fighters in the world. All I’m doing is when they ask, ‘Will you fight this person?’ – ‘Yes, because I’m employed with them.’ So when they ask, ‘Will you fight this guy?’ Of course, I’ll fight anybody in the world.”

The UFC are making serious inroads in preventing the use of Performance Enhancing Drugs, yet Hunt is remaining cautious in his approach. As a fan-favorite, many are expected to side with the Australia -based fighter on this matter. Will Hunt score another “walk-off” KO against “The Reem”? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.