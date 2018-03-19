Mark Hunt Wants Francis Ngannou or Alexander Volkov at UFC Hawaii

The out-spoken Mark Hunt is looking to fight again this summer and he’s targetting either Francis Ngannou or Alexander Volkov. According to Hunt, the promotion is looking at scheduling an event in Hawaii for August and he wants a fight on the card.

The Super-Samoan recently expressed his desire to fight in Hawaii to the Sporting News.

“We’re looking to see if I can get Ngannou for August in Hawaii – that’d be great,” Hunt said. “Ngannou would be good for me, or (Alexander) Volkov, who just beat Fabricio – if he’s still available.

Next Fights for Mark Hunt

Hunt has 2 fights left on his contract and based on his current relationship with the promotion, it’s likely they are the last 2 fights he has under the UFC banner.

“I’m just trying to get someone higher than me. I’ve got two fights left, so I’m seeing if I can get Ngannou. I don’t know if they’ve confirmed Hawaii, but it’d be a great match…see who shoots for the takedown first,” Hunt continued.

“I’ve already asked for a top-five guy before, but they didn’t give me anything, so I’m worried about what they’re gonna do.”

Hunt has dropped 2 of his last 3 fights. Curtis Blaydes fought a smart fight against him in Perth recently and Alistair Overeem dropped him in the 3rd round of their UFC 209 clash. Tucked in between those two losses, however, was a 4th round finish of Derrick Lewis in Aukland, New Zealand last summer.

Derrick Lewis Wants Francis Ngannou Too

Unfortunately for Hunt, Derrick Lewis is also angling for a bout with Ngannou. Following Ngannou’s loss to Stipe Miocic, Lewis was been openly critical of Ngannou’s performance, specifically his cardio. Ngannou recently responded to Lewis on Twitter:

Derrick has been talking some of his sh*t while I was off . Can someone please let him know that I'm here now, so if he really wants me, he should send his manager to deal with @ufc — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) March 18, 2018

Lewis issued a response:

Francis Ngannou is a popular guy these days it seems.