Mark Hunt vs. Curtis Blaydes Set For UFC 221 in Perth

Mark Hunt
Mark Hunt won’t be getting a rematch with Fabricio Werdum just yet.

The Daily Telegraph originally reported that Hunt will meet Curtis Blaydes inside the Perth Arena in Perth, Western Australia. MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson has confirmed the news. The bout takes place on Feb. 11 and will be part of the UFC 221.

Hunt last competed back in June. He earned a TKO victory over Derrick Lewis. It was his first win since March 2016.

As for Blaydes, he’s coming off a second-round TKO win over Alexey Oleinik. He’s currently riding a four-fight winning streak.

