Mark Hunt vs. Marcin Tybura Set For UFC Sydney in November

Following a successful outing down under in his last fight in Auckland, Mark Hunt will attempt to go one better against the streaking Marcin Tybura

The heavyweight clash takes place in Sydney, Australia and will be the main event of UFC Fight Night 121 in November.

Hunt managed to bounce back from a stoppage defeat to Alistair Overeem in impressive fashion, stopping the hype train of Derick Lewis with a fourth round TKO back in June.

Tybura will be no easy task for the popular walk-off KO specialist. The Pole beat former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski at UFC Fight Night 111 also in June and is riding a three fight winning streak into the bout.