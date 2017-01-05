Mark Hunt Will ‘Personally Sue’ Future Opponents Flagged For PEDs

Mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Mark Hunt isn’t backing down on his stance regarding performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). “Super Samoan” was enraged when he found out his UFC 200 opponent Brock Lesnar failed two drug tests. Lesnar was suspended for a year by both the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and the U.S. Anti Doping Agency (USADA).

In addition, the result of the bout has been changed from a unanimous decision win for Lesnar, to a no contest. Lesnar was also fined $250,000. Hunt refused to stay silent during the process, ripping the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and taking USADA to task over their testing guidelines.

Hunt is scheduled to fight Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 on March 4. In 2012, Overeem was suspended for nine months by the NSAC after a positive test result for elevated testosterone levels.

“Super Samoan” spoke with New Zealand news website Stuff.co.nz to explain why he agreed to the fight amid his dissension with the UFC:

“At the end of the day I’ve stuck to my word. I’ve got no option, I’m in a contract that I can’t get out of. All the doors I’ve gone through are closed and it’s not like I can go and work somewhere else. Ages ago I was gladly ready to walk away and work somewhere else but they wouldn’t allow it. Think (about) it from my position, I had no other option. I can’t work anywhere else so what am I supposed to do – let my family starve?”

Hunt has plans in place to protect himself should another one of his opponents fail a drug test.

“Every fighter I fight, if he gets caught through the process then I’ll sue him personally. If I don’t get help from the company I’ll do it myself. They (dopers) should be struck from the records and taken everything off them. They don’t deserve to get a cent. This sport is already harsh enough as it is. When you add in steroid use it makes it even worse.”