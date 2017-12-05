Mark Hunt’s Manager Says His Fighter is Cleared, Wants Rematch With Werdum

If Mark Hunt’s manager is to be believed, then the Samoan bruiser is set to make a return.

Hunt was initially supposed to take Marcin Tybura last month in the main event of UFC Fight Night 121. Hunt was pulled from the card due to concerns stemming from an interview where he admitted he had memory loss and was slurring his words.

Hunt’s manager Zen Ginnen told The Daily Telegraph that doctors have cleared the “Super Samoan” (via MMAMania.com):

“We’ve just had a conference call with the doctors in the States, who gave us the good news. The doctor said Mark scored well above average and that he’s good to compete. We’re just waiting on the UFC to clear him. We’d like to go up against Fabricio (Werdum) and hopefully be in line for a title shot at the back end of 2018.”