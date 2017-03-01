Marloes Coenen: ‘I Will Not Underestimate Julia Budd’

Marloes Coenen has a title fight in just two nights.

This Friday night (March 3), Coenen will battle Julia Budd in the main event of Bellator 174 inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The fight will be contested for the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight championship.

“Rumina” is no stranger to gold. Coenen once held the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight championship. During that time, women had yet to make their way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Budd hasn’t won a major title, but she has been on a roll. After being submitted by Ronda Rousey back in Nov. 2011, Budd has gone on a seven-fight winning streak. She has earned three finishes in her current stretch.

Despite her edge in experience, Coenen isn’t overlooking Budd. She explained to MMAWeekly.com why focusing on the future would be a mistake: