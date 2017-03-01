Marloes Coenen: ‘I Will Not Underestimate Julia Budd’

Marloes Coenen has a title fight in just two nights.
This Friday night (March 3), Coenen will battle Julia Budd in the main event of Bellator 174 inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The fight will be contested for the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight championship.
“Rumina” is no stranger to gold. Coenen once held the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight championship. During that time, women had yet to make their way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Budd hasn’t won a major title, but she has been on a roll. After being submitted by Ronda Rousey back in Nov. 2011, Budd has gone on a seven-fight winning streak. She has earned three finishes in her current stretch.
Despite her edge in experience, Coenen isn’t overlooking Budd. She explained to MMAWeekly.com why focusing on the future would be a mistake:
“She’s a great fighter, is very athletic, is very strong and has great endurance. I think she’s more fighting for points than for submission or KO, and that will play into my advantage. It will not be an easy fight. It will be a war. I know that. I’m preparing for that. (Budd) will not be able to knock me out, that will not happen, but I will not underestimate her. If I underestimate her, I would definitely lose. I’m expecting a war, and I’m mentally and physically prepared for that.”