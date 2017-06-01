Marlon Moraes Admits he Was a Bit Nervous During UFC Contract Negotiations

Former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes is glad to be on the roster of the world leader in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Moraes will make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut this Saturday night (June 3) inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 212. Moraes will do battle with Raphael Assuncao.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Moraes admitted he felt a bit uneasy because of how long contract negotiations went:

“I’m not going to lie to you: I got a little bit nervous, because of the time (it took). But we had a talk before, and everything went like they said. I trust them, and everything worked out. I’m very thankful for a very good negotiation, very respectful, and I love the UFC.”

With the anxiousness behind him, Moraes is happy to be in the UFC.

“I always wanted to be here. So we started well, with good words, everything clean. And I love it. Now let’s go do what I love. I’m not happy; I’m very happy. And I can’t wait to do what I love and what I always want to be doing.”

