Marlon Moraes Admits Losing in UFC Debut Was a Blow to His Ego

Marlon Moraes has taken some time to reflect on his first loss in nearly six years.

Moraes made his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut back in June against Raphael Assuncao. Moraes fell short in the bout, losing via split decision. He’ll look to bounce back this Saturday night (Nov. 11) against John Dodson at UFC Fight Night 120.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Moraes talked about learning from his loss:

“It does affect your ego a little bit. I want to get back out there soon, come back strong. (I want to) win this fight well and do everything I know. I think it’s another way to motivate me and to push me to go to my limit.”