Marlon Moraes Aims to be ‘More Aggressive’ From Now on

Marlon Moraes lost in pretty controversial fashion against Rafael Assuncao in his UFC debut and is aiming to leave the past behind him on Saturday night

The former World Series of Fighting’s bantamweight champion won’t be leaving any decision in the hands of the judges.

Moraes refused to speak to media following his heartbreaking loss to Assuncao in June as he simply had ‘nothing to say’:

“(I was) pissed, really upset, right?” Moraes told MMA Fighting when asked why he hasn’t done any interviews after his UFC debut. “Man, I don’t have much to say. What am I going to say? What am I going to say? I have to go there and work. I think it’s time to go there and work. It’s time to prove myself.”

“I didn’t do what I expected. I expected way more,” Moraes said. “That fight is still stuck in my throat, and I hope that Saturday night I do everything differently. I will do everything different.

“Man, I think I had a horrible performance, but I still have the feeling that I won,” he continued. “Everything happens for a reason. He had to be the winner and I respect God’s will. I worked hard for Saturday’s fight and I won’t leave any doubts.”

Moraes has clearly learned from that setback and plans to be a different fighter when he takes on John Dodson at UFC Norfolk on Saturday night:

“I have to be more aggressive. I will be more aggressive in this fight.”