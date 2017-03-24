Marlon Moraes: ‘I Want to be Somewhere Where I’m Respected’

Marlon Moraes is still one of the most highly sought after free agents in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Moraes was the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight champion and never dropped the title to a challenger. Due to his free agency status, he was stripped of the 135-pound gold.

Many fans and analysts are expecting Moraes to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). While nothing has been set in stone, letting the best bantamweight on the market sign with another promotion such as Bellator would be a mistake to some.

Back in January, Moraes’ manager Ali Abdelaziz said his fighter was interested in a bout with No. 5 ranked UFC bantamweight Jimmie Rivera at UFC 210. The event takes place on April 8 and Moraes still finds himself on the open market.

In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Moraes said he’s still a free agent because he’s looking for the right deal that matches his worth: