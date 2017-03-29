Marlon Moraes: ‘It’s Just a Matter of Time to Have The Right Date’ For UFC Debut

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Marlon Moraes
Image Credit: World Series of Fighting

Marlon Moraes is still a free agent, but he’s expecting an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run soon.

Moraes was last seen in action under the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) banner. He was the reigning WSOF bantamweight champion, defending the title successfully five times. He was stripped of the gold due to his free agency status.

The former WSOF 135-pound ruler is regarded by many as the best bantamweight not on the UFC roster. Moraes had expressed interest in facing Jimmie Rivera at UFC 210, but that fight never materialized.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Moraes said he believes his UFC debut comes down to the correct timing:

“We’re trying to get the right thing, everything right. But, of course, I wanna go to the UFC. It’s a dream. We’re working, man. I’m training like I have a fight, I’m getting better every day, and it’s just a matter of time to have the right date. I don’t have a contract, I’m still a free agent. I don’t have a date, I don’t have a bout agreement, so I’m training like I’m fighting in two weeks, three weeks. I wanna keep a good shape so if I get a call from anybody I’m ready.”

