Marlon Moraes Not Interested in Taking ‘Quick Way’ to His Goals

The saying, “slow and steady wins the race,” is something Marlon Moraes can relate to.
The former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight title holder will be making his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut on June 3. He’ll do battle with Raphael Assuncao at UFC 212.
Speaking with Portal do Vale Tudo, Moraes said he’s in no rush to reach the top of the UFC mountain (via Bloody Elbow):
“We tend to always look for a quick way to our goals. When we want something, we want it now. We don’t understand God’s master plan. I came really close to entering the UFC. I almost got in the first TUF Brazil, but thank God I didn’t. At the time, I was sad and upset for not getting in. I wanted to and I came really close. But after that came the chance to fight at WSOF and that’s where I began to grow. I became champion and made some dreams come true. I could help my family. Then the UFC started to become a real possibility again, but I kept on defending my belt and I’m sure that was all a preparation so I could arrive in the UFC at the right time, more ready than ever.”