Round 1:

Moraes comes inside and lands a right hand before catching a kick and taking Sterling down. Moraes backs up and allows Sterling to stand. Moraes blitzes Sterling with a flurry of strikes, and after a failed armbar attempt, Sterling gets back to his feet. Moraes catches Sterling with a huge knee to the chin and “The Funk Master” is out cold for teh vicious KO loss.

Official Result: Marlon Moraes def. Aljamain Sterling via R1 KO (knee, 1:07)