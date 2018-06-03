Marlon Moraes Talks UFC Utica TKO Over Jimmie Rivera

Marlon Moraes has been at the center of attention this weekend.

Moraes took on Jimmie Rivera in the main event of UFC Utica this past Friday (June 1). The action was held inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. This was the first time either man headlined a UFC card.

In the end, it was Moraes who earned the win in stunning fashion. Moraes landed a clean head kick that dropped “El Terror” a few more punches and the fight was over. It only lasted 33 seconds.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Moraes spoke on his quick win (via FanSided.com):

“I thought it was a lot of action but that was a good fight. I worked hard for this opponent. He was 20 fights undefeated the last ten years [and] I was able to finish him. He was coming off two finishes and we knew how tough it was, but we worked hard. Worked hard and we got the victory. When you get ready, you get yourself ready for five [rounds] and sometimes you finish early.”

After dropping a split decision to Raphael Assuncao in his UFC debut, Moraes has gone on a three-fight winning streak. He’s defeated John Dodson, Aljamain Sterling, and Rivera in that span. Suddenly, he puts himself in prime position for a title shot against the winner of T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt II. While Moraes hasn’t been guaranteed a title shot, fans certainly believe he deserves it.

Can Marlon Moraes capture UFC gold?