Marlon Moraes: I’ll Leave my Best Against Jimmie Rivera

Marlon Moraes is set to headline an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) card for the first time in his career.

Moraes will be taking on fourth ranked UFC bantamweight Jimmie Rivera. The action (see live results here) will take place inside the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York tonight (June 1). Both men hope a victory will lead them to a title opportunity.

After falling short in his UFC debut, Moraes has won two straight bouts. In his last outing, Moraes looked to be back to form after a devastating knockout win over Aljamain Sterling back in Dec. 2017. The win moved Moraes up to the fifth spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Moraes said he’s ready to show that he belongs with elite bantamweights:

”I think he waited for the right time for him, and it is now. But he wanted the fight because it’s happening on Friday. Maybe he looked out for what’s best for him, but I’m ready for this fight now. Let’s see who’s better on Friday. I’ll leave my best in the Octagon. Every time we train, we feel more comfortable. I feel better, a complete fighter, ready to fight in every area. Rivera is a tough guy, with good boxing and wrestling, but I’m ready to show I’m here to stay.”

The co-main event of UFC Utica will see Gregor Gillespie take on Vinc Pichel. Also featured on the card will be a scrap between Julio Arce and Daniel Teymur. Veteran welterweights Jake Ellenberger and Ben Saunders will compete as well as heavyweights Walt Harris and Daniel Spitz. A light heavyweight bout between Sam Alvey and Gian Villante will get the main card started.

Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC Utica.

Let’s get some last minute predictions in. Who takes it, Marlon Moraes or Jimmie Rivera?