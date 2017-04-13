Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao Set For UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Marlon Moraes
Image Credit: World Series of Fighting

Marlon Moraes is making his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

After vacating his World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight championship, many fans and analysts expected Moraes to sign with the UFC. That’s exactly what’s going to happen. MMAFighting.com has confirmed that Moraes is expected to fight Raphael Assuncao inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3.

Moraes is on a 13-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since Nov. 2011. He captured the WSOF bantamweight title back in March 2014 against Josh Rettinghouse. He’d go on to successfully defend the gold five times. It would’ve been six had Cody Bollinger made weight for their bout.

As for Assuncao, he has gone 8-1 in his last nine outings. His only loss in that stretch was to former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. In his last bout, Assuncao took on Aljamain Sterling. Assuncao handed “The Funk Master” his second professional loss by split decision.

UFC 212 will be headlined by a featherweight unification title bout. Reigning 145-pound champion Jose Aldo clashes with interim title holder Max Holloway. Anderson Silva will also be featured on the card, but his opponent has yet to be decided. Strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz are also scheduled to compete.

