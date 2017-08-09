Marlon Vera Eyes Fights in Las Vegas & New York City

Marlon Vera is eyeing fights in two big cities.

Vera competed last month against Brian Kelleher. It was his sixth fight under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. He nabbed a submission win in the first round.

Vera is currently on a three-fight winning streak. When asked where he’d like to fight next, he said he’s eyeing two big fight cities (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I would love to fight in Vegas in a big show someday. That’s like the capital. That’s one of my goals – a big fight in Vegas. But also, I saw (Georges St-Pierre) is fighting Nov. 4 in Madison Square Garden. That’s the guy, that’s the reason I’m fighting today.”

He went on to explain why he looks up to Georges St-Pierre.

“That my biggest idol in life, my role model. He’s a guy that doesn’t talk too much, fights well, always looking good, never letting people talk about him doing dumb things. … He’s just a role model for me. It would be a huge dream for me, fighting on the same card.”