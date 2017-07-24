Marlon Vera is Still ‘Pissed’ at Jimmie Rivera, But Will Fight Anyone

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Marlon Vera
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Marlon Vera still has issues with Jimmie Rivera.

Vera was set to take on Rivera as a last minute replacement back in January. “El Terror” decided not to take the fight. This is was easily going to be the biggest fight of Vera’s professional mixed martial arts career.

Since the fight was scrapped, Vera has finished Brad Pickett and Brian Kelleher. Speaking to the media, Vera talked about why he was upset with Rivera (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was really tough for me, because I cut 15 pounds in two days for that fight. I went to the gym, and to the sauna, because I was super motivated to fight a top guy. And I was expecting respect from him, and he just said, ‘Oh, I don’t want to hurt him.’” And then what pissed me off is the said, ‘I don’t want to fight him, because if I beat him, he’s not going to be able to help his daughter.’ And in my mind, I was like, ‘You don’t have a brain. Because if you beat me, I cash a check. So I’m still making something.’ That’s what pissed me off. I’ve got nothing against him, but when he says things like that, he makes no sense at all.”

He went on to say that he’ll take any fighter next.

“Whatever the UFC wants to give me. If I get that Rivera fight, cool. If I get that kid from Europe, cool. If I get somebody else, I don’t care. We’ll fight anybody; you guys know that.”

