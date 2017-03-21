Marlon Vera on Knocking Out Brad Pickett: ‘I Can’t Wait For my Next Step’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Marlon Vera
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Marlon Vera is coming off what can easily be considered the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

This past Saturday night (March 18) Vera entered hostile territory inside the O2 Arena in London, England. “Chito” took on Brad Pickett as part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 107. It was “One Punch’s” retirement bout.

Vera was behind two rounds to none, but he fought with a sense of urgency in the final frame. A head kick sealed the deal and Vera earned the upset victory.

During the post-fight press conference, Vera said he’s thrilled to have pulled off the win and is ready for the next chapter (via MMAJunkie.com):

“My coach always says, ‘You’ve got to take the risk if you want to make it to the top.’ I really want to be, one day, No. 1. So today, it started. I’m grateful that this happened today and I can’t wait for my next step. If the opportunity comes, I will take it. If I have a full training camp, cool, I will accept it. But if I get a call and I’m healthy, I’m down because everybody gets tired. So sometimes you’ve got to bring your heart and dream big, and that’s what I did tonight.”

