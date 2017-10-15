Marlon Vera Says Bout With John Lineker Will Prove He’s a Threat

Marlon Vera will feel on top of the world if he can defeat John Lineker.

Vera and Lineker will mix things up inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil for UFC Fight Night 119. The action takes place on Oct. 28 and will air live on FOX Sports 1. Vera is riding a three-fight winning streak.

Heading into the biggest fight of his career, Vera told UFC.com that he doesn’t worry about fighting in hostile territory:

“It doesn’t matter anymore. I really don’t feel that it’s good or bad for me. I just feel good that I have a fight. I’m healthy and getting ready for it and I’m happy with this opportunity. This is a good fight for me and this is the fight that will put me on the map for real, and I’m excited to go perform in Brazil.”

While many are doubting Vera going into the fight, the bantamweight isn’t short on confidence.

“Right now, I feel like it all came together for me. I’m finally in the spot I should have been in before, and I’m feeling great for this fight. I can’t wait to get there and fight. The only pressure I have is to train and do it all correctly. And that’s pressure I put on myself. I have to do everything correctly, but fighting wise, I’m ready to go. I know I’m a better fighter. I know it looks crazy for me to take a fight like this, but I took the fight because I know I can win.”