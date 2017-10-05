Marlon Vera Says He’s Open to Fighting John Lineker in Brazil

Marlon Vera is enamored with Las Vegas, but a crack at John Lineker was too good to pass up.

On Oct. 28, Vera will take on Lineker inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. They’ll compete on the main card of UFC Fight Night 119. While Vera has been clamoring for a bout in Las Vegas, he’s about to enter the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts career.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Vera talked about the chance to fight a top ten bantamweight:

“I’m pretty sure not many guys want to go to Brazil to fight him. But for me, he’s just another opponent. I respect him as a person, but as a fighter, I will treat him the same way I treat other guys and do my best to beat him.”