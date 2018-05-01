Marlon Wayans Says He Watched Nick Diaz Beat a Dude’s Ass In the Street

Actor and Comedian Marlon Wayans told an interesting story to TMZ regarding UFC standout Nick Diaz. According to “In Living Color” star, some guy was at the club “Catch” in West Hollywood where tried to fight the Diaz Brothers. Wayans claims he saw the whole thing according to a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

“Fight Was Over, Blood everywhere”

“I said ‘Brah, you f***ing with the wrong dude.’ He goes ‘F*** that bro. You don’t know me. I’m gonna f*** [him up].'” Wayans said to the guy.

But the man ignored him and things took a turn for the worse.

“Nick grabbed his ass … Pop! Pop! Pop! Three elbows. Pop! Pop! Two knees. Fight was over. Blood everywhere.”I just tapped the dude and said, ‘I told yo ass!'”

Diaz (26-9-2) hasn’t competed since a 2015 “No Contest” to Anderson Silva at UFC 183. The result was originally ruled a unanimous decision for the former middleweight champion however Silva failed a pre-fight drug test for banned substances drostanolone, androstane, oxazepem, and temazepam. In addition Diaz was suspended for five years and fined $165,000 for his failed drug test of marijuana metabolites during that fight as well. His suspension was eventually lifted on Aug. 1, 2016. However he has yet to step back in the octagon.

Prior to that, the 34-year old was coming off back-to-back losses against Carlos Condit and former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre. There were rumblings last month about a possible Diaz matchup against Michael Bisping, but “The Count” quickly shot those rumors down. Diaz has only fought twice since 2013 and is the former Strikeforce welterweight champion.

