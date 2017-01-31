Jorge Masvidal Earns a Talking to From Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s Grandmother

Jorge Masvidal put on an impressive performance at UFC on Fox 23 last Saturday.

The tough Masvidal broke Donald Cerrone down in two rounds, much to the surprise of many observers. ‘Cowboy’ saw his four-win streak at welterweight halted, potentially interfering with a chance at champion tyron Woodley’s crown.

What made matters worse is that Cerrone was conquered in his hometown of Denver, Colorado.

Masvidal was not entirely elated after the fight, as he reveals that Cerrone’s grandmother had hit him with a “heart-blow” following his victory over her grandson.

“Man, she killed me, man,” said Masvidal. “That was like a heart blow. She just came up to me and she said, ‘that’s my grandson, and you’re a great fighter, and nobody has taken out my grandson like that. I might be a bad guy, but things like that, they get me. I don’t wanna beat nobody in front of their mom or grandma. I have kids, I couldn’t imagine seeing my kids going in there. That hurt a little bit.”

Miami-based Masvidal is now on a three fight streak, and could seriously challenge the status-quo at 170 pounds with more performances like he put in on Saturday.

Here is a clip of the interview: