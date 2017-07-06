Matt Bessette Expects ‘Good Brawl’ With Kurt Holobaugh

Matt Bessette is counting on having a barn burner with Kurt Holobaugh.

The two will headline the first event in the “Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series.” Bessette and Holobaugh will throw leather on July 11. The event is set to air on UFC Fight Pass.

Bessette has developed a reputation of being an exciting fighter on the regional circuit. He told Flo Combat that his style was bound to get him noticed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC):

“Any time I get to scrap and there’s even a little bit of blood that is spilt, from me or the other guy, that gets me going. I knew I was getting closer and closer with each performance… I’m just going out there and wowing everybody. So it was just a matter of time. It’s the first Contender Series, so everybody is going to be talking about it, I’m headlining (which is a huge deal), and Kurt [Holobaugh] has already fought in the UFC.”

He went on to predict an exciting contest with Holobaugh.

“It’s going to be a good brawl.”