Matt Brown Destroys Diego Sanchez With Nasty Elbow

Round 1:

Sanchez comes in right away with a flurry and lands a nice right hand. He goes in on a takedown attempt but it’s stuffed by Brown after a nice fight against the cage. A big left hand lands for Sanchez and he tries again on a takedown but fails. Now Sanchez tries to rip off a series of head-kicks but has one caught by “The Immortal.” Brown winds up as he holds Sanchez’s leg and unleashes a monstrous elbow to the chin that puts Sanchez’s lights out. That’s all she wrote.

Official Result: Matt Brown def. Diego Sanchez via R1 KO (elbow, 3:44)