Matt Brown Hints at Return Fight Riding Three-Bout Losing Skid

Matt Brown needs a victory.

The 36-year-old understands that after suffering three losses last year – all via finish. In December, Brown (21-16) was stopped by a head-kick from Donald Cerrone after body shots vs. Jake Ellenberger finished him earlier in the year.

Brown also dropped a fight to Demian Maia via submission.

Over his last six, “The Immortal” is just 1-5, defeating Tim Means with a guillotine choke.

But he is still planning on continuing his career.