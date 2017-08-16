Matt Brown Hints at Return Fight Riding Three-Bout Losing Skid

Matt Brown needs a victory.
The 36-year-old understands that after suffering three losses last year – all via finish. In December, Brown (21-16) was stopped by a head-kick from Donald Cerrone after body shots vs. Jake Ellenberger finished him earlier in the year.
Brown also dropped a fight to Demian Maia via submission.
Over his last six, “The Immortal” is just 1-5, defeating Tim Means with a guillotine choke.
But he is still planning on continuing his career.
Finally got a fight! Don't think I can announce yet but it's a barn burner for sure!!!
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 16, 2017