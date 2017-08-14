Matt Brown Hoping For Rematch With Donald Cerrone at UFC 216

Matt Brown is looking to make his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition soon.

Brown was last seen back in Dec. 2016 against Donald Cerrone. “The Immortal” was knocked out in the third round via head kick. It was his third straight loss and he was finished in all of those fights.

“The Immortal” has taken some time off to heal up and get some clarity on his fighting future. He isn’t walking away from the sport of MMA. In fact, he told BJ Penn Radio that he’d like a rematch with the “Cowboy:”

“I know that Cowboy (Cerrone) was trying to get on the UFC 216 fight card. I told Sean (Shelby) that I would gladly take that fight. You know if he really wants on that card I will be there. Other than that, like you said the landscape changes so much with guys getting wins or getting hurt. I really don’t know who is all available to fight.”