Matt Brown Injured and Out of Fight Against Carlos Condit at UFC on FOX 29

Veteran welterweight contender Matt Brown has suffered an injury that has forced him out of his upcoming bout against Carlos Condit in the co-main event at UFC on FOX 29.

Sources close to the situation confirmed that Brown suffered a torn ACL in his knee just recently that caused him to drop out of the fight with Condit and will likely keep him on the shelf for the next 9 to 12 months.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Brown, who had contemplated retirement last year before his knockout win over Diego Sanchez and ultimately decided to return to action when the opportunity to face Condit was offered to him.

Sadly this is the second time this fight has fallen by the wayside after Brown suffered a back injury that led to the cancellation of his first bout against Condit in 2013.

As for Condit, the search is on for the UFC to find a replacement opponent to face the former interim welterweight champion at UFC on FOX 29 next weekend in Arizona.

The main event for the card will see Dustin Poirier take on Justin Gaethje in a showdown between two top 10 ranked lightweights both looking to get into title contention with a win.

