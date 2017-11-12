Matt Brown Not Ready to Discuss Retirement Plans

Following an emphatic KO over fellow fan-favorite and brawler Diego Sanchez, Matt Brown has some questions for himself

The most obvious one relating to his future in the sport.

Brown had flirted with the idea of hanging up his gloves and was expected by some to announce that he was set to retire in the aftermath of his win at UFC Norfolk. That announcement never happened.

“To be honest, I’m not even thinking about it right now,” Brown told MMAjunkie following his victory over Diego Sanchez “It’s not even really a thought in my mind. I’m thinking about enjoying tonight, and we’ll talk about it later.”

Brown has indicated that he is being encouraged to keep fighting, yet the decision to continue is and will be his own:

“I’ve definitely had more people tell me not to retire than to retire,” Brown said. “But nobody other than me and my family really has any bearing on that – and close friends. So I’m not even going to allow anybody else’s opinions to get into my mind like that.”