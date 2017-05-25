Matt Brown on Coaching: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I’ve Taken a Day Off’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Matt Brown
Image Credit: Nick Laham/Zuffa LLC / Zuffa LLC

When Matt Brown isn’t competing, he’s enjoying his time coaching other fighters.

Brown has had quite the mixed martial arts (MMA) career. There was a point when “The Immortal” was written off by many. Then something clicked. Brown went on a seven-fight winning streak and even found himself in a title eliminator.

When it’s all set and done, Brown would like to coach fighters full time (via Flo Combat):

“I do want to coach when I retire. The way I kind of look at it, I’ve developed so much during this time I’ve taken off to coach. I don’t feel like I’ve taken a day off because I’m helping the other guys. Basically, I’m never going to retire. The only difference will be that when we walk up that cage, he will be the one to physically walk in while I stand on the outside. But I’ll go through the identical camp with him, I’ll grind with him. He may cut a little more weight than me because I’m not cutting 10 pounds of water weight if I’m not fighting (laughs), but all the other things will be identical.”

For “The Immortal,” it’s more than just showing the fighters techniques.

“I’m going to make sure I’m involved as much as I can be in every aspect with them so that when he walks in the cage he’s not by himself. Physically he’ll be the one walking in the cage, but spiritually and mentally we are not splitting ways. I will feel what he feels.”

Latest MMA News

Ben Askren

Ben Askren on Agilan Thani: ‘I Don’t Think He’s at my Level’

0
Ben Askren doesn't believe Agilan Thani poses much of a threat to his ONE welterweight title. Askren defends his championship against Thani inside the Singapore Indoor...
Matt Brown

Matt Brown on Coaching: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I’ve Taken a Day Off’

0
When Matt Brown isn't competing, he's enjoying his time coaching other fighters. Brown has had quite the mixed martial arts (MMA) career. There was a...
Stipe Miocic Weigh-In

Stipe Miocic Feels He’d ‘Surprise a Lot of People’ in Boxing Match With Anthony...

0
Stipe Miocic isn't counting himself out in a boxing match-up with WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Ever since talks of a super...
video

Kendall Grove-John Salter Scheduled for Bellator 181 This July

0
Kendall Grove will make his eighth appearance inside the Bellator cage this summer, taking on John Salter at Bellator 181. Grove (23-16) had won two...
video

Sage Northcutt Returns, Faces Claudio Puelles at UFC 214

0
"Super" Sage Northcutt returns this summer, as the lightweight will meet Claudio Puelles at UFC 214. Northcutt (8-2) was looking to fight sooner than the...
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal is Tired of ‘Cowardness’ Especially From Michael Bisping

0
Jorge Masvidal is taking aim at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping. Masvidal is well aware of the state of the UFC...
Gokhan Saki

UFC Announces Signing of Former Glory Champion Gokhan Saki

0
In a surprising move, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has signed Gokhan Saki. Saki is known in the combat sports world for being an elite...
Brian Kelleher

Brian Kelleher on Iuri Alcantara Bout: ‘I’m Going in There to Take His Spot’

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) newcomer Brian Kelleher isn't afraid of getting in the trenches right away. Kelleher is set to make his UFC debut inside...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa: ‘I Don’t Buy Into Any of That Trash Talking & Sh*t’

0
Jimi Manuwa isn't interested in laying down some World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) style trash talking. Manuwa isn't exactly a target when it comes to verbal...
John Lineker

John Lineker: ‘I Don’t Think About Dropping to Flyweight Anymore’

0
Don't expect John Lineker to return to the flyweight division. There was a time when Lineker was tearing through the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) flyweight...
Load more