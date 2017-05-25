Matt Brown on Coaching: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I’ve Taken a Day Off’

When Matt Brown isn’t competing, he’s enjoying his time coaching other fighters.

Brown has had quite the mixed martial arts (MMA) career. There was a point when “The Immortal” was written off by many. Then something clicked. Brown went on a seven-fight winning streak and even found himself in a title eliminator.

When it’s all set and done, Brown would like to coach fighters full time (via Flo Combat):

“I do want to coach when I retire. The way I kind of look at it, I’ve developed so much during this time I’ve taken off to coach. I don’t feel like I’ve taken a day off because I’m helping the other guys. Basically, I’m never going to retire. The only difference will be that when we walk up that cage, he will be the one to physically walk in while I stand on the outside. But I’ll go through the identical camp with him, I’ll grind with him. He may cut a little more weight than me because I’m not cutting 10 pounds of water weight if I’m not fighting (laughs), but all the other things will be identical.”

For “The Immortal,” it’s more than just showing the fighters techniques.

“I’m going to make sure I’m involved as much as I can be in every aspect with them so that when he walks in the cage he’s not by himself. Physically he’ll be the one walking in the cage, but spiritually and mentally we are not splitting ways. I will feel what he feels.”