Matt Brown: Diego Sanchez ‘Will Be My Retirement Fight’

“The Immortal” is saying so long to MMA this November.

Matt Brown, who put together a career resurgence with an incredible win streak inside the Octagon, announced on social media Thursday that his November 11 fight with Diego Sanchez at UFC Fight Night: Norfolk will be his retirement bout.

“11/11 will be my retirement fight,” Brown wrote. “Thanks for enjoying the ride with me this will be an amazing show me and Diego will put on a show for all of you.”

Brown, who turned 36 earlier this year, has dropped three in a row and is 20-16 overall. From 2012-14, though, Brown won seven in a row, including a decision over former title challenger Stephen Thompson.

Since that streak, the Ohio native has fought the likes of former champions Robbie Lawler and Johny Hendricks, along with title contenders Demian Maia and Donald Cerrone.