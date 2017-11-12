Matt Brown on UFC Norfolk Win: ‘I Haven’t Felt This Good in a Long Time’

Matt Brown doesn’t know whether or not he’ll retire yet, but he’ll be feeling good no matter what the decision is.

Last night (Nov. 11), Brown took on Diego Sanchez in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 120. The action was held inside the Ted Convention Center in Norfolk, Virginia. “The Immortal” slept “The Nightmare” with an elbow.

Months ago, Brown said that his next fight would be his last. After a successful training camp, he was starting to have second thoughts. While a decision hasn’t been made, Brown is happy with his latest win.

In a backstage interview, “The Immortal” talked about his victory:

“I feel good man, just glad that I got out of there in one piece. I’m glad that I got the job done. I worked real hard for it, took time off, made sure I was in a good spot and came back and got the job done.”

He went on to talk about what the future may hold.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long time, I needed the time off. Now whether I come back I guess is another question. Win or lose, when you’re in that good of a place it’s just a good feeling.”