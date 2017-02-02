Matt Brown Questions His Fighting Future: ‘Have I Gotten as Far as I Could?’

One of the most dangerous welterweights to ever enter the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) may be hanging up his gloves.

Matt Brown has seen better days inside the Octagon. The No. 13 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight has lost three straight bouts. On top of that, he was finished in all three of those fights.

“The Immortal” was once on a career resurgence. After going 12-11 and being written off by many, Brown went on a seven-fight winning streak. In those seven victories, he finished six of his opponents. The only adversary that went the distance during his stretch was Stephen Thompson, who fights Tyron Woodley in a title rematch on March 4 at UFC 209.

Brown recently spoke with ESPN to discuss his fighting future. “The Immortal” admitted he has lost motivation in his current skid:

“I hate to sound like I’m making excuses, but these last few fights I’ve went in with no real hunger in my heart. Last fight, I remember being in the back warming up and I said to myself, ‘Man, I’d rather go back to the hotel and chill. I don’t even feel like being here.'”

Brown’s last outing was against Donald Cerrone at UFC 206. He didn’t make things easy for “Cowboy” as he was able to tag him a few times. In the end, it was Cerrone who landed a devastating high kick that ended Brown’s night in the final round.

For Brown, money simply isn’t going to be enough to return to the Octagon.