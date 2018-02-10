Matt Brown Says His Desire to Compete Has Never Been Stronger

When Matt Brown was contemplating retirement, he had to find his hunger.

Brown considered retiring after his knockout victory over Diego Sanchez. Going into the fight, Brown said it would be his last one. After the bout, “The Immortal” one had other plans. Now, he will meet Carlos Condit on April 14 at UFC on FOX 29.

Brown will look to make it two victories in a row. During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Brown said his motivation is at an all-time high (via Bloody Elbow):

“To be honest, I think I’m f—ing hungrier than I ever was. It just wasn’t clear. Again, it was all about the ‘How?’ I think I was hyper-focused on that, like ‘How do I get stronger?’ ‘How do I get faster?’ ‘How do I throw a better punch?’ It’s just constant ‘Hows’, and you forget, like ‘Why are you doing this, anyway?”

Prior to his win over Sanchez, Brown had lost three bouts in a row. It was a far cry from his seven-fight winning streak from early 2012 through mid 2014. Time will tell if he can string together another impressive streak.

