Matt Brown Receives Vicious Call Out From Siyar Bahadurzada

With Matt Brown not quite ready to confirm his retirement from MMA following an impressive KO of Diego Sanchez, he may be tempted to fight one more time on account of a callout from another veteran slugger

Brown indicated that he is still yet to decide if he will walk away from the sport following his victory over Sanchez:

“To be honest, I’m not even thinking about it right now,” Matt Brown told MMAjunkie shortly after his win. “It’s not even really a thought in my mind. I’m thinking about enjoying tonight, and we’ll talk about it later.”

One man who is clearly paying attention to Brown’s ambivalence towards his future in the sport is Siyar Bahadurzada, who took to Twitter on Monday with a chilling call out:

“Hey [Matt Brown] f you’re still fighting, take some rest and let’s fight end of January or early February,” Bahadurzada said on Twitter. “I’ll give you a proper goodbye from the sport. Don’t bring your wife and kids to the fight this time. You’re a smart man. You know what I mean! #YouWillBeUnimmortalized,” he wrote.