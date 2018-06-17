UFC Welterweight Matt Brown to Undergo Ankle Surgery

It’ll be a while before we see Matt Brown back in action.

Brown was scheduled to take on Carlos Condit back in April at UFC Glendale. Those plans went awry when “The Immortal” was injured. Many wondered when Brown would return and now we know it isn’t likely to be anytime soon.

Taking to Twitter, Brown announced that he will require ankle surgery:

Good news is I spoke with dr’s yesterday and figured out why my ankle has been hurting badly for the last 3 years. Bad news is it needs surgery and 4 months of rehab including 8 weeks non weight bearing (crutches) — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) June 16, 2018

In his last outing, Brown starched Diego Sanchez with an elbow in the first round back in Nov. 2017. This earned Brown a “Knockout of the Year” nomination. The win was crucial for Brown as he snapped a three-fight skid.

Brown had considered retirement going into his bout with Sanchez. After the victory, “The Immortal” decided to stick around. If he wants to continue competing, he’ll need that ankle to fully heal.

In his last seven outings, Brown has gone 2-5. Prior to the rough stretch, he was riding a seven-fight winning streak. He even earned a unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson in that span.

Do you think Matt Brown can make some noise upon his return?