Matt Brown Wants to Punch ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Snoop Dogg

Matt Brown isn’t fond of rapper Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg is an icon in the music industry and he isn’t shy about dipping his toes in other waters. One of them happens to be the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He has served as a color commentator on the alternate broadcast of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Some have praised Snoop Dogg for his laid back and comical style, while others aren’t too fond of how he talks down on fighters. What set Brown off is a video back in August that showed Snoop Dogg calling Conor McGregor a bi*ch on camera after he lost to Floyd Mayweather.

Fighting Words

During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Brown said he wouldn’t mind putting hands on the rapper (via MMAFighting.com):

“Snoop Dogg, that piece of s**t. I’ll call him out. He called out Conor. He called him a b**ch. That’s not cool, man. I don’t care [if he was intoxicated], he put it out in public. He could have apologized, deleted it, whatever. If I go to the UFC PI [UFC Performance Institute], I might just punch him if I see him there. I’m cool with that.”

