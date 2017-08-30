Matt Frevola Talks About Earning His UFC Contract

Matt Frevola can’t contain his excitement over earning his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Last night (Aug. 29), Frevola earned his UFC contract by submitting Jose Flores. The bout took place on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 8. The action was held inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Frevola expressed his joy after the fight:

“I’m so happy right now. We came here to handle business. This is what we came here to do, and we did it. Now it’s right back to work.”

He went on to talk about what he can improve on for his UFC debut.

“I want to come out there a little bit more composed. As you can see, I come out there pretty hard. But every time I come in there, I’m going to grow and I’m going to improve. The next time, when I’m in the UFC, I’m going to be 10 times the fighter you saw there and I’m going to start my climb.”