Matt Frevola Talks About Earning His UFC Contract

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Matt Frevola
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/DWTNCS LLC via Getty Images

Matt Frevola can’t contain his excitement over earning his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Last night (Aug. 29), Frevola earned his UFC contract by submitting Jose Flores. The bout took place on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 8. The action was held inside The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Frevola expressed his joy after the fight:

“I’m so happy right now. We came here to handle business. This is what we came here to do, and we did it. Now it’s right back to work.”

He went on to talk about what he can improve on for his UFC debut.

“I want to come out there a little bit more composed. As you can see, I come out there pretty hard. But every time I come in there, I’m going to grow and I’m going to improve. The next time, when I’m in the UFC, I’m going to be 10 times the fighter you saw there and I’m going to start my climb.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Matt Frevola

Matt Frevola Talks About Earning His UFC Contract

Matt Frevola can't contain his excitement over earning his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. Last night (Aug. 29), Frevola earned his UFC contract by submitting...
Justin Gaethje Michael Johnson

Justin Gaethje Hopes Quick KO Over Alvarez Leads to McGregor Bout

Justin Gaethje hopes his performance over Eddie Alvarez can persuade Conor McGregor to face him. Gaethje will do battle with Alvarez on Dec. 1 at...
video

Bellator Inks Twin Brother of Tyrell Fortune, Unbeaten Tyree Fortune

While he doesn't have the same kind of wrestling background as his brother, Tyree Fortune is unbeaten in MMA. Bellator MMA has noticed, signing the...
video

Invicta FC 25 Weigh-In Results: Pa’aluhi, Kunitskaya Official

Raquel Pa'aluhi and Yana Kunitskaya both came in under the 135-pound weight limit for Thursday's Invicta FC 25 main event, meaning the bantamweight title...
Dana White

Dana White Says Mayweather-McGregor PPV Drew 6.5 Million Buys

If Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is to be believed, then Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor shattered pay-per-view (PPV) records. On Aug. 26,...
Load more