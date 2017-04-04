Matt Hamill Will Fight Luiz Cane in Brazil

A pair of UFC veterans are set for Fight 2 Night’s upcoming event this month, as Matt Hamill takes on Luiz Cane.

Hamill (11-8) has not won a fight since 2012 when he defeated Roger Hollett at UFC 152, including three consecutive first round finishes. He was bested by Julian Marquez in October.

Cane (17-6) has won each of his last three and is 5-1 since competing inside the Octagon five years ago. He went 4-5 over nine UFC appearances.

Fight 2 Night is scheduled for April 28 in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil. An eight-man welterweight tournament begins that night which includes William Macario and Paulo Thiago.

MMA Fighting was first to report the Hamill-Cane fight.