UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes ‘In Talks With Promotion and Opponent’ For Surprise Comeback

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

The popular former fighter and MMA legend Matt Hughes is apparently in discussions with an unnamed promotion for a comeback in 2017.

In the most unexpected news of the year so far, the 43-year-old Hughes stated on a recent episode of “Undeniable with Joe Buck” on the AT&T Audience Network that he is moving towards an announcement on a surprising move back into fighting:

“If I could find an opponent that I think I could beat, I would go again. I might even be talking to an organization about that.”

“I’m not saying I am (for sure). The guy I’m talking about fighting may have been in this chair.”

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani has reported that the promotion he will fight under in his return is Bellator, and the opponent referenced is Royce Gracie. Helwani did add that “no offer has been made and those talks were classified as preliminary.”

Hughes was the former UFC welterweight champion of the world and is widely regarded as one of the finest MMA fighters in history. Should he fight Gracie, it would be a rematch considering their UFC 60 bout in 2006, which Hughes won by knockout. Hughes had not fought since a loss to Josh Koscheck in September 2011.

